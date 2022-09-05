The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Eight die climbing Russian volcano as icy winds delay rescue

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 02:04

Eight people have died climbing the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east, Interfax news agency quoted a local official as saying, after freezing winds halted a rescue attempt.

Earlier local authorities said six people had been killed and six more were believed to be stranded from the party of 12, which included two guides.

"Two more died," Interfax quoted Roman Vasilevsky, Kamchatka territory's deputy prime minister, as saying. His information came from a guide, who was communicating from the volcano by satellite phone, Interfax said.

The party of 12 set off to climb the 4,754-meter (15,597-foot) volcano on Tuesday but ran into trouble on Saturday when some of the group fell to their death at almost 4,200 meters, authorities said.

One person is thought to have a broken leg, they added.

Rescuers attempted to reach them on Sunday but had to turn back as severe winds prevented their helicopter from landing.

"They were scheduled to land at an altitude of 3,300 meters, but due to gale force winds at 30 meters per second (67 miles per hour), they failed to do so, although two attempts were made a few hours apart," rescuers said.

Temperatures on the mountain can reach as low as minus 14 Celsius (7 Fahrenheit) overnight.

Tatyana Yukhmanova, a representative from the local civil defense authority, said that rescuers will try to reach the group again tomorrow if weather conditions allow.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka is the tallest of over 160 volcanoes whose snowy peaks tower over Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

It forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site listed for its exceptional natural beauty.

Rescuers warn that the mountain, made up mounds of volcanic rocks mixed with snow and ice, is considered particularly hazardous to climbers due to its altitude and the risk of volcanic eruption.

10 dead, at least 15 hurt in Saskatchewan stabbings
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 01:14 AM
Israeli lightly injured by stone throwing in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 01:06 AM
IDF prosecutor retracts deal with commander accused of sexual assault
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 08:42 PM
Israel medical resident starts hunger strike due to long shifts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 07:19 PM
Suspect arrested for imprisoning and assaulting his daughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 01:34 PM
Turkish court orders pro-Kurdish politician jailed on terrorism charge
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 12:18 PM
Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 11:21 AM
Military exercises to take place on Lebanon border until Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 10:12 AM
Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 09:25 AM
IDF arrest three in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 08:25 AM
Three people injured in car accident near Ariel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 06:07 AM
A woman was slightly injured after stones were thrown at her car
By Walla!
09/03/2022 11:18 PM
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Walmart
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 04:29 PM
MK Osama Saadi announced that he will not run in the upcoming elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2022 01:52 PM
Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 01:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by