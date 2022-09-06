The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine nuclear plant again 'neared catastrophe' -Zelensky

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 00:23

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that a new cutoff of power connecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station to the national grid had placed the plant for a second time "a step away from a radiation catastrophe."

Zelensky said new Russian shelling was responsible.

"Again - already for the second time - because of Russian provocation, the Zaporizhzhia station was placed one step away from a radiation catastrophe," he said in his nightly video message.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling around the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the backup power line had been cut to extinguish a fire ahead of its presentation of a report on the situation at the plant on Tuesday.

"The shelling of the (plant's) territory means that the terrorist state does not care what the IAEA will say, it is not concerned about what the international community will decide," Zelensky said.



Tags Zelenskyy Headline
IDF forces demolish home of Dizengoff shooter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 01:11 AM
Gunmen kidnap shooting victim from ambulance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 11:32 PM
Mother and 14-year-old daughter shot and killed in Lod
By Walla!
09/05/2022 11:00 PM
Canada police investigating reports of shooting in Saskatchewan
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 10:40 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Russian embassy
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 09:07 PM
Suspects in Canada mass stabbing charged with murder, police say
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 09:03 PM
Iran says the world needs more of its oil
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 08:47 PM
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to visit Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 06:02 PM
Gilboa Prison escape investigation to conclude by December
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 05:24 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southern Iran - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 12:32 PM
Naftali Bennet confirms he's not returning to politics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 11:17 AM
IDF arrests 17 throughout the West Bank, shots fired at security forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 08:48 AM
China's Sichuan magnitude 6.8 quake kills seven people - state media
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 08:06 AM
Eight die climbing Russian volcano as icy winds delay rescue
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 02:04 AM
Israeli lightly injured by stone throwing in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 01:06 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by