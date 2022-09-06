The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Boris Johnson throws weight behind UK's Truss, says she will offer energy help

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 09:44

Britain's Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his successor Liz Truss would do everything to help people cope with sky-rocketing energy prices, using his departure speech to throw his support behind the country's new prime minister.

"And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win," he said, standing in front of the door of his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence.

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain would come out stronger from the economic downturn, as he departed Downing Street to tender his resignation as prime minister.

"This is a tough time for the economy," he said. "This is a tough time for families up and down the country. We can and we will get through it, we will come out stronger the other side."

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 10:29 AM
Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 10:26 AM
IDF surround homes of Palestinians planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 09:51 AM
Court postpones motion to dismiss key witnesses from Case 4000
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
09/06/2022 09:37 AM
Tokyo 2020 ex-board member rearrested over fresh bribery allegations
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 07:41 AM
Identities of over 30,000 Israeli students and teachers stolen in hack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 06:45 AM
Ukraine nuclear plant again 'neared catastrophe' -Zelensky
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 12:23 AM
Canada police investigating reports of shooting in Saskatchewan
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 10:40 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Russian embassy
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 09:07 PM
Suspects in Canada mass stabbing charged with murder, police say
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 09:03 PM
Iran says the world needs more of its oil
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 08:47 PM
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to visit Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 06:02 PM
Gilboa Prison escape investigation to conclude by December
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 05:24 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southern Iran - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 12:32 PM
Naftali Bennet confirms he's not returning to politics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 11:17 AM
