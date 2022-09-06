The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Kharkiv region

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 10:26

Three people died as a result of rocket fire in the Kharkiv region during the past day, including an elderly woman who died this night in Kharkiv city, the region's governor said on Tuesday.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv," governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"In the Industrial district, a two-story building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died," he said.

Two men died amid shelling in the village of Zolochiv, north of Kharkiv.

In a separate message, the governor reported a new rocket attack, but gave no details.

Tuesday morning, an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine and the authorities reported explosions in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies deliberately targeting civilians. Its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 10:29 AM
IDF surround homes of Palestinians planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 09:51 AM
Boris Johnson says UK's Truss will offer energy help
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 09:44 AM
Court postpones motion to dismiss key witnesses from Case 4000
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
09/06/2022 09:37 AM
Tokyo 2020 ex-board member rearrested over fresh bribery allegations
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 07:41 AM
Identities of over 30,000 Israeli students and teachers stolen in hack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 06:45 AM
Ukraine nuclear plant again 'neared catastrophe' -Zelensky
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 12:23 AM
Gunmen kidnap shooting victim from ambulance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 11:32 PM
Canada police investigating reports of shooting in Saskatchewan
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 10:40 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Russian embassy
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 09:07 PM
Suspects in Canada mass stabbing charged with murder, police say
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 09:03 PM
Iran says the world needs more of its oil
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 08:47 PM
Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy to visit Paris
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 06:02 PM
Gilboa Prison escape investigation to conclude by December
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2022 05:24 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southern Iran - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/05/2022 12:32 PM
