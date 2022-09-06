Israeli woman claims water jug was sent to her filled with cockroaches

An Israeli woman was horrified to discover that one of the large water jugs she ordered from Israel's Mei Eden company contained cockroaches, Israeli media reported.

The woman, named Yara, took a video of the cockroaches that were inside the tank.

"I wanted to vomit," Yara said, according to N12. " I had just come to drink a glass of water when I saw everything was filled with animals."

Yara claimed to the Israeli outlet that the jug arrived sealed but that the company refused to take responsibility.

In response, Mei Eden claimed that the water cooler in Yara's home was likely the issue.