BREAKING NEWS

US says it will press Israel on rules of engagement after Abu Akleh killing

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 21:29

Washington will press Israel to review its policies and practices on rules of engagement after the Israel Defense Forces concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot by an Israeli soldier, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to press Israel directly and closely at the senior-most levels to review its policies and practices on this to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again in the future," Patel said at a regular press briefing.

200 people protest by police station after Arab journalist's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 07:17 PM
Several prisoners, guards injured after fight at Israel's Rimonin Prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 06:27 PM
Israeli woman claims water jug was sent to her filled with cockroaches
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 05:34 PM
Boost high-risk people with Omicron-tailored shots first - EU officials
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 04:21 PM
Improvised bomb explodes in eastern Congo city of Butembo
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 04:08 PM
Al-Qaeda attack kills 20 Yemeni forces in Abyan - southern military
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 03:51 PM
UK's Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as prime minister
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 03:09 PM
Queen Elizabeth accepts Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minist
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 02:08 PM
Taiwan says five French lawmakers to visit this week
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 01:09 PM
Russia's Lavrov slams Britain's Truss for not compromising
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 12:58 PM
Taiwan says three Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 12:45 PM
Two earthquakes strike Afghanistan, killing six
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 10:29 AM
Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Kharkiv region
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 10:26 AM
IDF surround homes of Palestinians planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 09:51 AM
Boris Johnson says UK's Truss will offer energy help
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 09:44 AM
