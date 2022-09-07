The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Putin says jailed journalist shared secrets with Western intelligence

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 12:56

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a former journalist who was jailed for 22 years on treason charges had transferred confidential information to Western intelligence agencies.

Putin said he would not assess whether the lengthy prison sentence - which human rights lawyers called "unprecedented" in its severity - handed to Ivan Safronov earlier this week was "fair."

Safronov was a military affairs reporter for the Kommersant and Vedomosti dailies before becoming an aide to the head of Russia's space agency. His arrest and sentencing triggered outcry among critics of the Kremlin's crackdown on independent media.



Fire raging in an open area near Azor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 02:47 PM
Russia says it has taken Kodema in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 01:12 PM
Heavy rainfall causes landslide in Uganda, killing 15
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:32 PM
German court hands ISIS member 10 years in prison for war crimes
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 12:31 PM
Vietnam karaoke bar fire kills at least 12 - state media
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 07:50 AM
Japan investigating involvement of pro-Russian group in cyberattack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 07:20 AM
US says it will press Israel on rules of engagement
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 09:29 PM
200 people protest by police station after Arab journalist's murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 07:17 PM
Several prisoners, guards injured after fight at Israel's Rimonin Prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 06:27 PM
Israeli woman claims water jug was sent to her filled with cockroaches
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2022 05:34 PM
Boost high-risk people with Omicron-tailored shots first - EU officials
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 04:21 PM
Improvised bomb explodes in eastern Congo city of Butembo
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 04:08 PM
Al-Qaeda attack kills 20 Yemeni forces in Abyan - southern military
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 03:51 PM
UK's Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as prime minister
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 03:09 PM
Queen Elizabeth accepts Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minist
By REUTERS
09/06/2022 02:08 PM
