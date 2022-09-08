The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 08:15

The death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has risen to 82, state media reported on Thursday.

Monday's quake, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, has injured more than 270 people, while 35 are missing, CCTV news reported.

Authorities have reopened roads to the epicenter of the quake at Luding. The town was rattled by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock late on Wednesday, state media reported.

Weather forecasters issued an orange warning, the second highest, for possible geological disasters in Luding, which can include landslides. A less severe yellow warning was issued for central and western Sichuan.

In China's four-tier weather-warning system, red represents the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Taiwan president says will work with US to forge closer economic ties
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 05:42 AM
Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 03:44 AM
Gilead's Trodelvy extends breast cancer survival by 3.2 months -study
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 01:28 AM
Palestinian attacks Israeli soldier with hammer at West Bank outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 01:16 AM
VP Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's funeral in To
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 12:27 AM
Canada police warn of person armed with knife linked to stabbings
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 12:14 AM
Police officer stabbed in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 10:39 PM
IDF soldier hospitalized for heat stroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 10:21 PM
Latest US lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 05:29 PM
3 Gazans injured after 'suspicious object' explodes - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 05:00 PM
Israelis to be allowed to visit Ghajar on Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 04:53 PM
French top court upholds prison sentence of Bashar al-Assad's uncle
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:41 PM
IRGC cmdr: any country involved in Israel’s aggression will pay
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:36 PM
Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stock grows, probe stuck -IAEA reports
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:18 PM
Fire raging in an open area near Azor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 02:47 PM
