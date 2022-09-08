The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Operation Break the Wave: 11 arrested in the West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 09:19

A total of eleven wanted individuals were arrested across several locations in the West Bank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday by Shin Bet and IDF forces.

Four of them were arrested due to suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

During the operation, an explosive device was thrown and shots were fired at Israeli forces, who then fired back at the attackers in response.

Additionally, as part of ongoing efforts to locate a terrorist who took part in the shooting attack against a bus last Sunday, IDF soldiers operated in the village of Al-Jiftlik and arrested two more wanted men.

Three more arrests were carried out in the Palestinian town Biddu, Kalandiya refugee camp and Ramallah. Near the Palestinian city, at the Jilzon refugee camp, forces located and confiscated approximately NIS 2,000, which was suspected to be used for terrorist activity. 

Two more men were arrested in the Palestinian villages Sawahira and Abu Dis. During the operation, stones and explosives were thrown at the forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations. 

In addition, IDF soldiers acted to secure the limited entry of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus. 

The arrested persons were transferred for further investigation by security forces.

Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 08:15 AM
Taiwan president says will work with US to forge closer economic ties
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 05:42 AM
Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 03:44 AM
Gilead's Trodelvy extends breast cancer survival by 3.2 months -study
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 01:28 AM
Palestinian attacks Israeli soldier with hammer at West Bank outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 01:16 AM
VP Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's funeral in To
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 12:27 AM
Canada police warn of person armed with knife linked to stabbings
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 12:14 AM
Police officer stabbed in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 10:39 PM
IDF soldier hospitalized for heat stroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 10:21 PM
Latest US lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 05:29 PM
3 Gazans injured after 'suspicious object' explodes - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 05:00 PM
Israelis to be allowed to visit Ghajar on Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 04:53 PM
French top court upholds prison sentence of Bashar al-Assad's uncle
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:41 PM
IRGC cmdr: any country involved in Israel’s aggression will pay
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:36 PM
Iran's near weapons-grade uranium stock grows, probe stuck -IAEA reports
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 04:18 PM
