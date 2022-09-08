Operation Break the Wave: 11 arrested in the West Bank overnight

A total of eleven wanted individuals were arrested across several locations in the West Bank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday by Shin Bet and IDF forces.

Four of them were arrested due to suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities.

During the operation, an explosive device was thrown and shots were fired at Israeli forces, who then fired back at the attackers in response.

Additionally, as part of ongoing efforts to locate a terrorist who took part in the shooting attack against a bus last Sunday, IDF soldiers operated in the village of Al-Jiftlik and arrested two more wanted men.

Three more arrests were carried out in the Palestinian town Biddu, Kalandiya refugee camp and Ramallah. Near the Palestinian city, at the Jilzon refugee camp, forces located and confiscated approximately NIS 2,000, which was suspected to be used for terrorist activity.

Two more men were arrested in the Palestinian villages Sawahira and Abu Dis. During the operation, stones and explosives were thrown at the forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

In addition, IDF soldiers acted to secure the limited entry of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus.

The arrested persons were transferred for further investigation by security forces.