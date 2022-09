A weapons arsenal was uncovered in Kfar Ka'bia by Israel Police forces on Wednesday, Maariv reported.

The police said that "in the weapons warehouse, the officers found an M-16 weapon with a sling, two Glock and CZ pistols, 6 vests, a surveillance device, a sniper telescope, dozens of cartridges and other ammunition."

Police also arrested two suspects for violent crimes.

This is a developing story.