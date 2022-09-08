The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Doctors concerned for UK Queen Elizabeth's health

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 14:45

Doctors are concerned about the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old remain under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace said in a statement.

A palace source said immediate members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.

On Wednesday the queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

Truss said the whole country would be deeply concerned by the news.

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," she said.

Blinken visits Ukraine to announce new military financing
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 02:24 PM
Convicted sex offender Eliezer Berland to fly to Uman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 02:18 PM
Weapons arsenal uncovered in Kfar Ka'bia, two suspects arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 01:21 PM
Firefighters tackle forest blaze in southern Turkey
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 10:15 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 11 arrested in the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 09:19 AM
Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 08:15 AM
Taiwan president says will work with US to forge closer economic ties
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 05:42 AM
Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 03:44 AM
Gilead's Trodelvy extends breast cancer survival by 3.2 months -study
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 01:28 AM
Palestinian attacks Israeli soldier with hammer at West Bank outpost
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 01:16 AM
VP Harris will attend former Japanese Prime Minister Abe's funeral in To
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 12:27 AM
Canada police warn of person armed with knife linked to stabbings
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 12:14 AM
Police officer stabbed in Karmiel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 10:39 PM
IDF soldier hospitalized for heat stroke
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2022 10:21 PM
Latest US lawmaker delegation arrives in Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/07/2022 05:29 PM
