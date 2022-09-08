Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, founder of Nahal Haredi unit, passes away

Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, one of the founders of the Nahal Haredi unit, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, according to Arutz Sheva.

In the late 90's, the rabbi was the head of the Netzah Yehuda association which helps Haredi IDF soldiers. Throughout his life, he wrote over 200 books and pamphlets on Jewish law, aggada and midrashim.

Schwartz also helped the "Bnei Noah" community in the US and encouraged non-Jews to follow the seven laws of Noah. His funeral will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Beit Miriam Gitel synagogue in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood of Jerusalem and he will be buried at the Mount of Olives cemetery.