The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sporting events canceled after Queen Elizabeth dies

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 23:40

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 23:41

The world of sport reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday with a raft of cancellations across cricket, golf and rugby, while others paid tribute by holding a minute's silence.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96. 

The second day of the third and deciding cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday was suspended as a mark of respect, while matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off.

At Wentworth, which is hosting the BMW PGA golf Championship, the flagship event of Europe's DP World Tour, play was suspended on Thursday, with organizers later canceling Friday's second round.

"She was truly an inspiration to people the world over ... no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed," the Tour said in a statement.

Peter Forster, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, said the queen's 70-year patronage was a "great honor."

"Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews ... although not a golfer, Her late Majesty's 70-year patronage of the club was a great honor for its members," said Forster.

Saracens' game against Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby Cup later on Thursday was postponed while Scottish Rugby has suspended all domestic watches this weekend.

The British Horseracing Authority has also suspended all events for two days.

A minute's silence was observed before Europa League soccer games featuring British teams on Thursday, while the U.S. Open tennis championships and motor racing's Formula One will also hold a period of silence.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe hailed the queen for her role in the successful staging of the 2012 London Olympics.

"In the most demanding of roles, she has shown exceptional leadership, grace, wisdom and fortitude, touching us across the full fabric of society, including sport," said Coe.

"I will never forget her total commitment to the success of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

IDF arrests two Palestinians after they infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 10:12 PM
Britain's new king will address the nation on Friday
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 10:09 PM
Canadians will mourn the loss of the Queen -Canada's governor-general
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 08:45 PM
Biden wants other 'options' to block Iran nuclear weapons if deal fails
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:33 PM
IDF transport aircraft conducts emergency landing, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 07:31 PM
White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:19 PM
Eight migrants die, 15 missing after boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 07:18 PM
Lebanese Army arrests 'terrorist cell' planning to hit military sites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 07:11 PM
Washington declares public emergency over migrant arrivals
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 06:54 PM
Knesset to convene, meet with medical interns over demands
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 06:23 PM
Steve Bannon indicted in NY on six criminal charges
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 06:18 PM
Israeli, Hungarian extradited from Israel to Hungary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 05:19 PM
Lapid meets with Guatemalan foreign minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 04:03 PM
Biden talking to allies about support for Ukraine, White House says
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 03:52 PM
Rabbi Yoel Schwartz, founder of Nahal Haredi unit, passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 03:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by