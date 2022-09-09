The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK declares period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 12:33

The British government on Friday officially declared the start of a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth, publishing "national mourning guidance."

The document, which carried guidance on flying flags, information on travel, and other business and public services, stated that the mourning will continue until the end of the day of the state funeral.

The government said there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during this time, adding that it was at the discretion of individual organizations.

 

Turkey's Erdogan to request Russia send goods through Black Sea corridor
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:24 PM
Ukraine: Russian strike hits hospital, casualties feared
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:10 PM
Russia is preventing access to Ukraine war prisoners - UN
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:08 PM
Aleppo airport reopens after alleged Israeli airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 11:47 AM
Royal mourning to last until seven days after queen's funeral
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 11:25 AM
Australian republicans mourn queen, call to debate leaving monarchy
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 10:41 AM
Russia watching Koreas after N.Korea enshrines right to nuclear strikes
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 09:32 AM
IDF drone falls in sea near northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 09:29 AM
17-year-old seriously injured after shooting targets car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 09:12 AM
Turkey captures senior Islamic State figure, Erdogan says - report
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 07:52 AM
Israeli lightly injured in shooting attack near Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 04:26 AM
At least 11 dead after passenger boat sinks in northern Brazil
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 04:08 AM
N.Korea passes law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 02:36 AM
Sporting events canceled after Queen Elizabeth dies
By REUTERS
09/08/2022 11:40 PM
IDF arrests two Palestinians after they infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2022 10:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by