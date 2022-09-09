The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on Saturday

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 14:27

King Charles will be officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch at a meeting of the Accession Council at St James's Palace on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said.

The 0900 GMT Council meeting, which has two parts, proclaims the new sovereign and see the King sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

Following the meeting, there will be the Principal Proclamation at 1000 GMT from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James's Palace, with other announcements of the new monarch made across the United Kingdom and in the City of London. 

Russia shows troops moving towards Kharkiv battlefront in Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:46 PM
China ambassador: UN report on Xinjiang 'closed door of cooperation'
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:31 PM
King Charles to meet UK PM Liz Truss mid-afternoon
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 01:19 PM
UK declares period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:33 PM
Turkey's Erdogan to request Russia send goods through Black Sea corridor
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:24 PM
Ukraine: Russian strike hits hospital, casualties feared
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:10 PM
Russia is preventing access to Ukraine war prisoners - UN
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 12:08 PM
Aleppo airport reopens after alleged Israeli airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 11:47 AM
Royal mourning to last until seven days after queen's funeral
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 11:25 AM
Australian republicans mourn queen, call to debate leaving monarchy
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 10:41 AM
Russia watching Koreas after N.Korea enshrines right to nuclear strikes
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 09:32 AM
IDF drone falls in sea near northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 09:29 AM
17-year-old seriously injured after shooting targets car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 09:12 AM
Turkey captures senior Islamic State figure, Erdogan says - report
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 07:52 AM
Israeli lightly injured in shooting attack near Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 04:26 AM
