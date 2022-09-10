Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned Washington's decision to impose sanctions on Tehran's Intelligence and National Security Ministry for involvement in the severe cyber attack that Albania experienced last July, as well as involvement in cyber activity against the US and its allies, Ynet reported on Saturday.

"The support for Washington's immediacy in Albania's false accusations shows that this scenario was actually created by the US government," Kanaani said. "The attack temporarily disabled a series of government websites in Albania and digital services provided through them. Following this, the state announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran."