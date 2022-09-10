IDF soldier fires at suspicious vehicle approaching West Bank barrier

IDF soldiers opened fire at suspects who approached the West Bank security barrier on Friday night, the Israeli military said on Saturday.

Israeli forces identified suspects approaching the barrier near the Palestinian village of Baka a-Sharkiya. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle approached the fence from the opposite side.

One of the IDF soldiers who were rushed to the scene opened fire toward the vehicle, which was attempting to escape.

The IDF noted that one suspect was injured in the incident and that the circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.