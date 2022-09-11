Palestinian woman carrying a knife arrested at El-Jib checkpoint

A 24-year-old Palestinian woman was detained by Israel Border Police officers after she was found to be carrying a knife while approaching El-Jib checkpoint.

The suspect arrived at the checkpoint by foot while carrying a knife. The Border Police officers signaled her to stop, and as she continued to walk toward them they fired a warning shot into the air. The suspect stopped immediately and dropped her knife.

Border police officers arrested her and she was transferred for further investigation by the security forces.