PM Lapid sends condolences to UK after death of Queen Elizabeth

Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent his condolences to the people of the United Kingdom during his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday morning on the event of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday last week.

"From here in Israel, we send our deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he said. "For 70 years, she was a model of decency and stability, and an icon around the world.

"We send our best wishes to the new King, His Majesty Charles III."