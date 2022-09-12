The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Two arrested in relation to kidnapping of man from an ambulance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 15:46

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 15:48

Israeli Police arrested two Taiba residents suspected of involvement in the shooting and kidnapping of an injured person from an ambulance in Taiba about a week ago, according to police reports.

The victim arrived at a local clinic in the city having been shot in the lower body, and was kidnapped while being evacuated by an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

A day after the act, a first suspect in his 20s was arrested from Taiba for involvement in the incident. The two recent suspects were imprisoned at the end of their investigation, and they will be brought later to a hearing in Petah Tikva with a request to extend their detention.



Tags Police Headline
Lebanon central bank stops providing dollars for gasoline imports
By REUTERS
09/12/2022 11:33 AM
Palestinians, IDF clash in Jenin, multiple injuries reported - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 07:24 AM
24-year-old electric scooter rider killed by oncoming vehicle in Afula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 06:53 AM
Ayelet Shaked and Yossi Brodny to announce joint run
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 11:44 PM
Residents of Har Gilo asked to shelter in place - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 10:48 PM
Russia hits Dnipropetrovsk power sites: governor
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 09:43 PM
Seven-year-old girl drowns in jacuzzi in northern Arab-Israeli town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 07:57 PM
US Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter -CNN
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 07:49 PM
IDF soldier, commander suspended after shooting Israeli-Arab
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 07:11 PM
Putin discusses Ukrainian nuclear plant with Macron
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 05:24 PM
Prince William honored to be made Prince of Wales - statement
By REUTERS
09/11/2022 04:39 PM
Lapid takes off for official visit in Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 04:12 PM
For the first time: Female get refuser imprisoned
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 03:33 PM
Teacher from Hadera indicted for sexual offenses against his students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 12:13 PM
PM Lapid sends condolences to UK after death of Queen Elizabeth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2022 11:38 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by