Two arrested in relation to kidnapping of man from an ambulance

Israeli Police arrested two Taiba residents suspected of involvement in the shooting and kidnapping of an injured person from an ambulance in Taiba about a week ago, according to police reports.

The victim arrived at a local clinic in the city having been shot in the lower body, and was kidnapped while being evacuated by an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

A day after the act, a first suspect in his 20s was arrested from Taiba for involvement in the incident. The two recent suspects were imprisoned at the end of their investigation, and they will be brought later to a hearing in Petah Tikva with a request to extend their detention.