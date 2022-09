The Yesh Atid party will publish its list to the Knesset on Tuesday evening at a political gathering in Tel Aviv.

The first 12 spots remain the same as they were on the list for the 2021 elections. However, the 13th spot is now occupied by former MK Michal Shir, who came over from the New Hope party. The other notable change is in the 18th spot; Dr. Matti Zarfati Haracbi, head of the Yoav regional council, has replaced MK Nira Shpak.