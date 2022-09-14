The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Queen's final trip is most tracked flight in history

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 02:50

Just over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with a further quarter of million people watching on its YouTube channel.

The company said an unprecedented 6 million people tried to follow the flight within the first minute of the Boeing C17A Globemaster turning on its transponder at Edinburgh's airport, affecting the stability of the platform.

"Seventy years after her first flight as Queen aboard the BOAC Argonaut 'Atalanta,' Queen Elizabeth II's final flight is the most tracked flight in Flightradar24 history," Flightradar24 Director of Communications said in an email.

Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died in Balmoral, Scotland on Sept. 8. Her funeral will take place on Sept. 19. 

Flightradar24 said the flight was more than twice the previous record of 2.2 million – when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew on a controversial visit to Taiwan in August.

Biden: Ukraine has made progress, hard to tell if war at turning point
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 02:46 AM
Libya fuel blast injures 13
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 01:39 AM
Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 01:29 AM
Ken Starr, prosecutor in Clinton-Lewinsky investigation, dead at 76
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 12:06 AM
70 year old woman injured in stoning attack in Samaria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 10:25 PM
IDF soldier in serious condition after losing consciousness
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 09:45 PM
Plane carrying coffin of Queen Elizabeth lands in London
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 09:06 PM
Yesh Atid publishes list to the Knesset: No major changes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 07:44 PM
Five killed in building collapse in Jordan's capital
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 05:44 PM
Mickey Rosenthal embarks on crowdfunding campaign to save Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 05:25 PM
King Charles vows to seek welfare of Northern Ireland inhabitants
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 03:55 PM
Several suspects arrested in assassination of IRGC colonel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 02:58 PM
3 people sentenced to prison in murder of Shabtai Kalmanovich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 02:46 PM
Russia's Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 12:49 PM
IDF closes West Bank checkpoints after shooting incident in Jalameh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 10:48 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by