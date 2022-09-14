The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
One hurt as package explodes at university in Boston

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment to his hands, according to Boston police Superintendent Felipe Colon.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 05:26

Updated: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 06:19
The Northeastern University sign at Krentzman Quad, viewed from Huntington Ave with Ell Hall in the background, often viewed as the center of campus (photo credit: EDWARD ORDE/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A 45-year-old employee of Boston's Northeastern University was injured on Tuesday when a package delivered to the school exploded while he was handling it, police said, adding that a second package was found and rendered safe.

Police did not reveal how the packages were delivered to the urban campus.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment to his hands, Boston police Superintendent Felipe Colon told a news conference.

"A search revealed a second similar package that was ultimately rendered safe by our bomb squad. I will tell you that the scene is secure in that the investigation is ongoing," Colon said.

The police bomb squad, the Boston Fire Department and Boston Emergency Medical Service were among those investigating the incident, police said.

Northeastern University campus in the spring (credit: CARPENTERNORTH/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Northeastern University campus in the spring (credit: CARPENTERNORTH/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Evening classes were canceled in six buildings, campus police said on Twitter.

Police at other Boston-area campuses including Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology urged people to be cautious and asked them to report any suspicious packages.

2013 Boston Marathon bombings

The city was rocked by the Boston Marathon bombings of 2013, when three people were killed and more than 260 others wounded by a pair of homemade bombs at the annual race.

In 2015, a jury convicted Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and sentenced him to death for helping carry out the attacks along with his older brother Tamerlan, who died several days after the bombings in a gunfight with police. The gunfight ended when Dzhokhar ran his brother over with a stolen car as he fled the scene. He was captured a day later.



Tags United States university Boston Boston Marathon bombing Explosion
