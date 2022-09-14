Two Kalashnikovs and two shotguns seized in El-Khader

Four illegally-owned weapons were seized by the IDF on Wednesday evening from a home in a village west of Bethlehem during a search in conjunction with the Border Police canine unit, according to the Police Spokersperson.

Security forces found two Kalashnikov-type guns and two shotguns, as well as various types of ammunition.

Later the same day, Israel police arrested two residents of Petah Tikva after they were discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm as well as approximately 40 kilograms of a substance suspected to be marijuana.