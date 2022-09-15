MK Nir Orbach decided not to run in the upcoming elections

MK Nir Orbach has decided to retire from political life for the time being and will not run in the upcoming elections, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Nir Orbach, previously a member of the Yamina party, said that "It is the sons and daughters of religious Zionism who will decide whether a right-wing government will be formed after the elections or whether we will go to further elections."

"Submitting the lists today does not bring the right-wing bloc closer to 61. I suggest all players wake up. Personally, I intend to do everything I can, even outside the list, so that religious Zionism will vote for the establishment of a right-wing government," the tweet read.