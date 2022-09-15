The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

MK Nir Orbach decided not to run in the upcoming elections

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 14:20

MK Nir Orbach has decided to retire from political life for the time being and will not run in the upcoming elections, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Nir Orbach, previously a member of the Yamina party, said that "It is the sons and daughters of religious Zionism who will decide whether a right-wing government will be formed after the elections or whether we will go to further elections."

"Submitting the lists today does not bring the right-wing bloc closer to 61. I suggest all players wake up. Personally, I intend to do everything I can, even outside the list, so that religious Zionism will vote for the establishment of a right-wing government," the tweet read.

Russia's Putin in Uzbekistan for regional summit, Xi meeting
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 08:43 AM
14 injured in traffic accident between a shuttle bus, truck
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 07:04 AM
S.Korean police arrest woman over NZ children found dead in suitcases
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:40 AM
UK's Truss set to meet Joe Biden in private before Queen's funeral
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 04:37 AM
R. Kelly found guilty on child porn, sex abuse charges
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 03:35 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 01:55 AM
Mother of 3 who drowned at Brooklyn's Coney Island charged with murder
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 12:03 AM
Two Kalashnikovs and two shotguns seized in El-Khader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2022 09:08 PM
Shooting incident in Petah Tikva - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2022 06:59 PM
Biden plans to nominate Lynne Tracy as U.S. envoy to Russia, CNN reports
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 06:32 PM
US President Biden spoke with King Charles III
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 05:24 PM
WHO chief says end in sight for COVID-19 pandemic
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 04:49 PM
Taxi driver who raped tourist in Jerusalem indicted - Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2022 04:16 PM
UK invites North Korea to send envoy to Queen's funeral - source
By REUTERS
09/14/2022 03:53 PM
Noam party to stay with Religious Zionist bloc - Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2022 03:50 PM
