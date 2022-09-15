The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Mongolian President says he supports Russia-China oil and gas pipelines through Mongolia

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 17:13

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said on Thursday that he supports the construction of oil and gas pipelines from Russia to China via Mongolia.

Speaking via a translator at a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Khurelsukh backed the plans, proposing studies of their economic feasibility.

Khurelsukh said: "We also support the construction of oil and gas pipelines to supply natural gas from Russia to China through the territory of Mongolia and propose to study this issue from the viewpoint of technical and economic justification."

Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM hopes to build the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline via Mongolia to China with a view to exporting 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the route by 2030. No plans for an oil pipeline via Mongolia have yet been formally proposed.

UN hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire holds
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:21 PM
At least nine dead, 20 injured after stampede at Guatemala concert
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:06 PM
Yeshiva head in Holon indicted for indecent acts on students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 04:15 PM
Death toll in Pakistan floods nears 1,500
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 04:14 PM
UAE Foreign Minister visits Yad Vashem for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 03:59 PM
MK Nir Orbach decided not to run in the upcoming elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 02:20 PM
Russia's Putin in Uzbekistan for regional summit, Xi meeting
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 08:43 AM
14 injured in traffic accident between a shuttle bus, truck
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 07:04 AM
S.Korean police arrest woman over NZ children found dead in suitcases
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:40 AM
UK's Truss set to meet Joe Biden in private before Queen's funeral
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 04:37 AM
R. Kelly found guilty on child porn, sex abuse charges
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 03:35 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 01:55 AM
Mother of 3 who drowned at Brooklyn's Coney Island charged with murder
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 12:03 AM
Two Kalashnikovs and two shotguns seized in El-Khader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2022 09:08 PM
Shooting incident in Petah Tikva - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/14/2022 06:59 PM
