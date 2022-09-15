The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ukraine making good progress towards EU membership, von der Leyen says

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 17:33

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said she was impressed with the speed at which Ukraine is proceeding in its bid to become a member of the European Union.

"The accession process is well on track. It's impressive to see the speed, the determination, the preciseness with which you are progressing", von der Leyen said during a press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Von der Leyen, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with Zelenskiy, added that the EU needs to do as much as possible to ensure Ukraine has "more business, more income".

Justin Bieber cancels concert in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 05:38 PM
UN hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire holds
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:21 PM
Mongolian President says he supports Russia-China oil pipelines
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:13 PM
At least nine dead, 20 injured after stampede at Guatemala concert
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:06 PM
Yeshiva head in Holon indicted for indecent acts on students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 04:15 PM
Death toll in Pakistan floods nears 1,500
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 04:14 PM
UAE Foreign Minister visits Yad Vashem for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 03:59 PM
MK Nir Orbach decided not to run in the upcoming elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 02:20 PM
Russia's Putin in Uzbekistan for regional summit, Xi meeting
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 08:43 AM
14 injured in traffic accident between a shuttle bus, truck
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 07:04 AM
S.Korean police arrest woman over NZ children found dead in suitcases
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:40 AM
UK's Truss set to meet Joe Biden in private before Queen's funeral
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 04:37 AM
R. Kelly found guilty on child porn, sex abuse charges
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 03:35 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously hurt
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 01:55 AM
Mother of 3 who drowned at Brooklyn's Coney Island charged with murder
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 12:03 AM
