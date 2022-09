N12's Twitter account was seemingly hacked on Thursday night, after the profile photo and username were changed.

Screenshot of N12's Twitter account after apparent hacking (credit: screenshot)

The username was changed to "vitalik.eth" and the photo was changed to an unknown man with brown hair. A tweet was posted reading "To celebrate the Merge, Ethereum Foundation giving away 50,000 ETH! First come, first served...You can participate apply once. Please hurry!"

Eth stands for Ethereum a blockchain-based software platform for transferring cryptocurrency.