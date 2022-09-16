The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Mass grave in Ukriane's Izium filled with mostly civilians - police chief

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 13:04

Most of the people buried in a mass grave discovered in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium are civilians, Ukraine's police chief said on Friday, based on a preliminary estimate.

Earlier, authorities said they had found a mass grave containing 450 bodies in Izium, a former Russian frontline stronghold, and said this was proof of war crimes carried out by the invaders. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.

Asked if the mass grave contained mainly civilians or soldiers, police chief Ihor Klymenko told a news conference: "On a preliminary estimate, civilians. Although we have information that there are troops there, we haven't recovered a single one yet."



Iran's Raisi says thwarting US sanctions needs new solutions
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:06 PM
Israel Police arrest 2 Diaspora Jews in connection with murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 11:34 AM
AstraZeneca says COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld endorsed by EU
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 10:00 AM
Armed man detained after holding up Lebanon bank to access own savings
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 09:58 AM
Israel Police arrest man for defrauding Russian speakers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 09:54 AM
IDF manhunt continues for South Hebron shooter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 09:28 AM
Brazil negotiating diesel imports with Russia and Arab countries
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:44 AM
US to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 11:43 PM
N12's Twitter hacked, profile picture, username swapped
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 11:16 PM
Chilean president refuses to receive Israeli ambassador's credentials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 10:51 PM
Red alert sounds in settlement south of Hebron, suspected infiltration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 09:25 PM
Britain's Charles speaks to Saudi king, other world leaders
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 08:58 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to travel to Armenia this weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 08:40 PM
IAEA board passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 07:44 PM
