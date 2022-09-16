The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Kazakh capital renamed again as ex-leader's legacy fades

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 16:49

Kazakhstan's parliament renamed the Central Asian nation's capital from Nur-Sultan to Astana on Friday, the latest move by government officials and politicians to distance themselves from the former Soviet republic's first president.

The windswept steppe city infamous for its harsh continental climate became the capital in 1997. It was renamed Astana the following year.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's president at the time, said he wanted the capital to be located closer to the geographical center of the vast nation. The previous capital, Almaty, lies close to its southeastern border.

Billions of petrodollars have since turned the current capital, which was also known as Tselinograd in the Soviet era, into a glitzy metropolis.

In 2019, when Nazarbayev resigned after three decades in power, his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev renamed Astana to Nur-Sultan in honor of the ex-leader, who retained sweeping powers after his resignation.

Tokayev, however, appeared to have a falling out with Nazarbayev after violent street protests over fuel prices in January. Nazarbayev gave up his remaining positions and many of his relatives lost their public sector jobs.

On Friday, Kazakhstan's parliament voted to revert to the name Astana by changing the country's constitution. It also extended the presidential term to seven years from five and barred incumbents from running for a second term.

The change will not stop Tokayev, elected under an earlier version of the constitution, from running for a second term in an upcoming election, but will extend his second term if he wins the vote.

Putin tells Modi: We want Ukraine war to end, but Kyiv wants to fight
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 04:29 PM
Karish rig to be connected to gas network soon, Israel says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 04:04 PM
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on ceasefire after deadly border conflict
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 03:03 PM
More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes - officials
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 02:42 PM
US Joint Chiefs of Staff head visits Yad Vashem with Israeli counterpart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 02:21 PM
2 pro-Russia separatist prosecutors killed by bomb in Ukraine's Luhansk
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:54 PM
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to border conflict ceasefire
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:52 PM
Taiwan says China continuing its military activities around island
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:51 PM
Ukraine says some bodies found in mass burial site had been bound
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:04 PM
Israel Police arrest 2 Diaspora Jews in connection with murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 11:34 AM
AstraZeneca says COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld endorsed by EU
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 10:00 AM
AstraZeneca says COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld endorsed by EU
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 10:00 AM
Israel Police arrest man for defrauding Russian speakers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 09:54 AM
IDF manhunt continues for South Hebron shooter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 09:28 AM
Brazil negotiating diesel imports with Russia and Arab countries
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by