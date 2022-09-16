Kyrgyzstan says intense fighting taking place on border with Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan's border service reported "intense battles" with Central Asian neighbor Tajikistan on Friday and said it had seen additional Tajik forces and equipment being moved to the border.

In a statement, the border service said its forces were continuing to repel Tajik attacks. Both countries have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal.

Separately, the head of the Kyrgyz state committee on national security was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying military casualties had been high.