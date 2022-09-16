The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kyrgyzstan says intense fighting taking place on border with Tajikistan

By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 21:26

Kyrgyzstan's border service reported "intense battles" with Central Asian neighbor Tajikistan on Friday and said it had seen additional Tajik forces and equipment being moved to the border.

In a statement, the border service said its forces were continuing to repel Tajik attacks. Both countries have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal.

Separately, the head of the Kyrgyz state committee on national security was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying military casualties had been high.

Separatists blame Kyiv for killings in Russian-occupied areas
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 08:13 PM
Kazakh capital renamed again as ex-leader's legacy fades
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 04:49 PM
Putin tells Modi: We want Ukraine war to end, but Kyiv wants to fight
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 04:29 PM
Karish rig to be connected to gas network soon, Israel says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 04:04 PM
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on ceasefire after deadly border conflict
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 03:03 PM
More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes - officials
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 02:42 PM
US Joint Chiefs of Staff head visits Yad Vashem with Israeli counterpart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 02:21 PM
2 pro-Russia separatist prosecutors killed by bomb in Ukraine's Luhansk
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:54 PM
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree to border conflict ceasefire
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:52 PM
Taiwan says China continuing its military activities around island
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:51 PM
Ukraine says some bodies found in mass burial site had been bound
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 01:04 PM
Israel Police arrest 2 Diaspora Jews in connection with murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 11:34 AM
AstraZeneca says COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld endorsed by EU
By REUTERS
09/16/2022 10:00 AM
Israel Police arrest man for defrauding Russian speakers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/16/2022 09:54 AM
