24-year-old Muhammad Khatib from Deir Hanna in lower Galilee was shot and killed on Friday evening, a total of 16 bullets were fired toward Khatib, according to police reports.

A report of the shooting was received by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics at 21:44, medical personnel gave him medical treatment and evacuated Khatib to Poriya Hospital in Tiberias, where he was later pronounced dead.