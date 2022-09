A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, the island's weather bureau said, causing damage including derailed train carriages, and sparking tsunami warnings.

The weather bureau said the epicenter was in Taitung county and followed a 6.4 magnitude temblor on Saturday evening in the same area, which caused no casualties.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).