A onetime Elle magazine columnist who accused Donald Trump of raping her more than a quarter-century ago plans to file a new lawsuit against the former US president over the incident, her lawyer said.

E. Jean Carroll plans to bring claims of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress under a New York law giving adult survivors of sexual misconduct a one-year window to bring civil claims that would otherwise be time-barred, Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a letter filed on Tuesday.

Trump has denied raping Carroll and accused her of concocting the rape claim to sell her book.