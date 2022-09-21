Ronni Gamzu to leave director-general position at Sourasky

Former coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu will leave his position as director-general at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, but will continue to work at the hospital, Gamzu announced in a letter on Wednesday.

"In recent weeks, I reached the decision to vacate the position of director-general of the hospital and allow a new and groundbreaking leadership to manage the hospital in the face of future challenges," wrote Gamzu.

"I do not intend to leave Ichilov but to move to a position similar in format to a chairman, and to engage in the development of the hospital, the empowerment of its subsidiaries, the promotion of innovation and investments in tech-health, the development of international activity and to assist in obtaining the sources for continued structural development together with the Friends of TASMC association."

Gamzu added that he will consider entering public or business positions as well in the future.