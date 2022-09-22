Liberman cancels customs duty for food imports

On Thursday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman signed an order to cancel the customs duty on the import of vegetable oils, sauces, dried fruits, pastries, jams and snacks.

Similar to tariff reductions carried out in the past, the abolition of the tariff on the import of food products is expected to lower the price for the consumer and increase consumption. Also, the abolition of the customs duty would increase the variety of products imported to Israel, so that the Israeli consumer will be able to enjoy a wider selection.

"Even before the high holiday season, we continue to reduce the price of the consumer's food basket and lower taxes on a long list of food products that are found in every home in the State of Israel," said Liberman. "We've been consistent in dealing with the challenges of the cost of living by all the existing channels; this is how we have acted until today and this is how we will also continue to act."