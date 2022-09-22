The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

NATO says it will never recognize Russia's 'sham' referendums in Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 20:39

NATO on Thursday condemned Moscow's plans to hold referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and called on all states to reject what it called "Russia's blatant attempts at territorial conquest."

"Sham referenda in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine have no legitimacy and will be a blatant violation of the UN Charter," the North Atlantic Council, grouping the member states of the alliance, said in a statement.

"NATO allies will not recognize their illegal and illegitimate annexation. These lands are Ukraine," it added.

Referendums on joining Russia are due to take place from Friday until Tuesday in several largely Russian-held regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, which comprise around 15% of the country's territory.

Ukraine says many POWs freed by Russia were tortured
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 08:20 PM
Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 08:12 PM
Liberman cancels customs duty for food imports
By ZACHY HENNESSEY
09/22/2022 07:07 PM
Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 07:04 PM
1 injured in car accident near Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 06:38 PM
US puts sanctions on Iran's morality police for abuse of women
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 05:31 PM
Erdogan says prisoner exchange is important step towards Ukraine peace
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 04:38 PM
Suspects in Efrat shooting attack arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 04:24 PM
Uganda has confirmed seven Ebola cases so far, one death
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 04:21 PM
Saudi appoints female new head of its human rights watchdog
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 03:59 PM
Mexico: Protestors deface Israel embassy, demand crime chief extradition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 12:17 PM
Government ministries to hold emergency meeting on Russian immigration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 12:09 PM
Son follows mother to Police station, threatens to murder her
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 12:02 PM
Security forces arrest nine throughout the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 08:30 AM
EU ministers agree to prepare new sanctions targeting Russia
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 05:08 AM
