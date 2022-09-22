Jared Kushner receives Hungary's Order of Merit for diplomatic work

Jared Kushner received Hungary's Order of Merit medal on Thursday night in recognition of his work in strengthening relations between Hungary and the US, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on Thursday.

"Our nurtured political cooperation with the United States peaked under the Trump administration. Our friend Jared Kushner, who served as the Presidential Advisor in the White House, played a huge role in this," wrote Szijjártó on Facebook.

"Jared was not only a personal good friend, but he always had the development of Hungarian-American relations in his heart and spent time and energy to understand, what and why we are doing in Hungary. He played a huge role in the fact that, under the leadership of President Trump, the Hungarian-American political relations system could reach its peak on the basis of mutual respect."

The Hungarian Order of Merit is the fourth highest award that can be granted by the Hungarian state.