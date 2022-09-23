Germany's Scholz: Mahsa Amini's death is 'terrible'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday it was terrible that Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody in Tehran last week after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire".
"I am also saddened by the victims of the Iran protests by courageous women," Scholz tweeted. "No matter where in the world: women must be able to live in self-determination - without having to fear for their lives."
Es ist schrecklich, dass #MahsaAmini im Polizeigewahrsam in Teheran gestorben ist. Auch die Opfer bei den #IranProtests mutiger Frauen bedrücken mich. Egal wo auf der Welt: Frauen müssen selbstbestimmt leben können – ohne um ihr Leben fürchten zu müssen.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 23, 2022