Germany's Scholz: Mahsa Amini's death is 'terrible'

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2022 15:13

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday it was terrible that Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody in Tehran last week after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire".

"I am also saddened by the victims of the Iran protests by courageous women," Scholz tweeted. "No matter where in the world: women must be able to live in self-determination - without having to fear for their lives."

Two Israelis killed in fatal car crash in Georgia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 03:08 PM
Israel Police close off street in TLV due to concern of another sinkhole
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 02:36 PM
Shin Bet, IDF arrest terror cell that carried out 2 attacks in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 01:41 PM
Arab bus driver attacked near Modi'in: 'They wanted to kill me'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 12:40 PM
Israel Police confiscates seven bombs from criminals in Ramla
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 10:35 AM
Clashes break out between IDF soldiers, Arab rioters in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2022 02:42 AM
Jared Kushner receives Hungary's Order of Merit for diplomatic work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 11:02 PM
Iran intelligence ministry warns against attending protests
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 10:48 PM
Iran's Raisi questions worth of nuclear deal without end to IAEA probes
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 10:15 PM
NATO says it will never recognize Russia's 'sham' referendums in Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 08:39 PM
Ukraine says many POWs freed by Russia were tortured
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 08:20 PM
Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 08:12 PM
Liberman cancels customs duty for food imports
By ZACHY HENNESSEY
09/22/2022 07:07 PM
Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 07:04 PM
1 injured in car accident near Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 06:38 PM
