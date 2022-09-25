The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Iran denounces US support for 'rioters'

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 17:41

US support for "rioters" is contrary to Washington's diplomatic stance towards Iran, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Sunday.

"Peaceful protest is the right of every nation. However, the US involvement in Iran's affairs and support to 'rioters' in implementing their destabilization project is in clear conflict with Washington's diplomatic messages to Iran regarding the necessity of a nuclear deal and establishing stability in the region," Amirabdollahian said.

Indictment against 14 for Iran nuke chief Fakhrizadeh's assassination
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/25/2022 05:23 PM
Jerusalem residents indicted for selling gun to Old City terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2022 11:29 AM
Suicide bombing in Somalia kills one soldier and injures six
By REUTERS
09/25/2022 11:07 AM
Unknown assailants fire at local council head's home
By Walla!
09/25/2022 01:24 AM
Yemenite Children Affair: DNA test identifies Yosef Melamed's body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 10:12 PM
Sex offender Eliezer Berland refused entrance to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 09:37 PM
Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 09:02 PM
Pressing priority in Ukraine is to facilitate peace talks, China says
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 07:57 PM
A 55-year-old man dies of stabbing wounds in Dimona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 07:16 PM
NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed again as storm expected in Florida
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 06:38 PM
Iran Guards launch artillery attack on militants in Iraqi Kurdistan
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 05:23 PM
30-year-old man seriously injured in a car explosion in Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 03:11 PM
Iran's President Raisi says protesters should be 'confronted decisively'
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 12:49 PM
N.Korea may be preparing to test submarine-launched ballistic missile
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 10:05 AM
China says US sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 04:23 AM
