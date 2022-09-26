The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Two more suspects arrested over Oslo gay bar shooting

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 12:33

Norwegian police said on Monday two men had been arrested on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in a mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 21 in and around an Oslo gay bar in June.

A Somali citizen in his 40s and a Norwegian one in his 30s, each with prior involvement in criminal activity, were arrested by police on Sunday, Oslo police said in a statement.

Only one suspect, named by police as Zaniar Matapour, was arrested at the scene of the June 25 shooting, while an international arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth suspect.

Police last week said its hypothesis that the shooting was an act of terrorism had been strengthened during its investigation.

IAEA chief: ready for Zaporizhzhia plant talks in Russia, Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/26/2022 12:07 PM
Lebanon expects US mediator offer maritime border with Israel in days
By REUTERS
09/26/2022 10:29 AM
Pakistani military helicopter crashes killing six soldiers
By REUTERS
09/26/2022 08:27 AM
Iranian IRGC-affiliated Fars News hacked by Israeli group - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2022 11:27 PM
Iran denounces US support for 'rioters'
By REUTERS
09/25/2022 05:41 PM
Jerusalem residents indicted for selling gun to Old City terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2022 11:29 AM
Suicide bombing in Somalia kills one soldier and injures six
By REUTERS
09/25/2022 11:07 AM
Unknown assailants fire at local council head's home
By Walla!
09/25/2022 01:24 AM
Yemenite Children Affair: DNA test identifies Yosef Melamed's body
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 10:12 PM
Sex offender Eliezer Berland refused entrance to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 09:37 PM
Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of playing with fire around Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 09:02 PM
Pressing priority in Ukraine is to facilitate peace talks, China says
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 07:57 PM
A 55-year-old man dies of stabbing wounds in Dimona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/24/2022 07:16 PM
NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed again as storm expected in Florida
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 06:38 PM
Iran Guards launch artillery attack on militants in Iraqi Kurdistan
By REUTERS
09/24/2022 05:23 PM
