One killed, three injured in fatal accident on Route 90

A 40-year-old man was killed in a car accident on route 90 in Israel's south on Tuesday evening. Another three people , two women and a man, were also moderately and seriously injured.

MDA medical personnel are providing medical treatment to the injured, and they been airlifted to Soroka Hospital.

Police officers are at the scene of the accident, and an investigation into its circumstances has been opened by traffic accident examiners from the Negev region.

"This is a very serious frontal accident. The four injured, two men and two women were trapped in the crushed vehicles when one of the injured was unconscious, a doctor later pronounced him dead at the scene. At the same time as the complex rescue operations conducted by firefighters, we gave the three injured people medical treatment," MDA medic Yuval Sagi said from the scene.