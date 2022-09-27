The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

No change to US nuclear posture due to Russia threats, Pentagon says

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 20:44

Despite Russian threats to Ukraine and NATO about the use of nuclear weapons, the Pentagon has not seen any changes that would lead it to alter the posture of American nuclear forces, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We obviously take these threats seriously. But at this stage, we've not seen anything that would cause us to adjust our own nuclear posture at this time," Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

Pressed on whether there had been any new Russian movements of its nuclear forces, Ryder declined to elaborate beyond saying the United States did not "have any reason to adjust our posture at this stage."

An ally of President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday outlined the scenario of a nuclear strike on Ukraine, saying that the US-led NATO military alliance would be too scared of a 'nuclear apocalypse' to directly enter the conflict in response.

One killed, three injured in fatal accident on Route 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2022 08:23 PM
NATO warns Russia of 'severe consequences' in case of a nuclear strike
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 08:06 PM
US welcomes anyone who is seeking asylum from Russia - White House
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 08:04 PM
US ready to support European partners investigating Nord Stream
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 06:55 PM
Elon Musk's deposition in Twitter litigation rescheduled for October 6-7
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 05:49 PM
Blasts occurred near Nord Stream gas leaks, seismologist tells SVT
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 04:32 PM
Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine - UK
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 09:14 AM
South Korean PM confirms VP Harris's 'symbolic' visit to DMZ
By REUTERS
09/27/2022 05:08 AM
Israel Police works to restore order in east Jerusalem after riots begin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2022 10:26 PM
Young Israeli stabbed in Kiryat Gat, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2022 09:31 PM
Palestinian security must thwart terror attacks in West Bank - Gantz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2022 08:45 PM
Canada to impose sanctions on those responsible for Iranian woman death
By REUTERS
09/26/2022 07:38 PM
Shin Bet probing suspect who sabotaged railway track in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2022 07:04 PM
Russia's FSB detains Japanese consul in far east for alleged espionage
By REUTERS
09/26/2022 06:49 PM
UK could fine TikTok $29 mln for failing to protect children's privacy
By REUTERS
09/26/2022 01:42 PM
