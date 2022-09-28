The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

More than half the gas has left damaged Nord Stream pipelines

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 18:27

Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 18:43

More than half the gas in the damaged Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines has left the pipes and the remaining volume is expected to be gone by Sunday, the head of the Danish Energy Agency Kristoffer Bottzauw said on Wednesday.

Leaks in the pipelines were detected on Monday after they burst in several locations in Danish and Swedish waters. The European Union and NATO have blamed the incidents on sabotage.

Danish police had also launched an investigation into the matter and were cooperating with police authorities in Sweden and Germany, Copenhagen police chief Anne Tonnes told a press briefing.

The pipelines contained a total of 778 million cubic meters of natural gas, which corresponds to 32% of Denmark's annual CO2 equivalent emissions, the Energy Agency said in a statement.

