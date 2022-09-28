The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police officer indicted for spreading a video with a sexual nature of a minor - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 20:08

The Israel Police Internal affairs department indicted a police officer from Kazrin on Wednesday for blackmail and spreading a video of a sexual nature of a minor, according to an N12 report. 

The officer reportedly had sexual relations with the victim and filmed her without her knowledge or consent. The officer then shared the video with a personal friend.

A year later, the victim and the police officer had sexual relations again after which the victim contacted the police officer's girlfriend and told her that he is cheating on her. When the officer found out, he threatened the victim. 

The officer will be charged with blackmail, invasion of privacy and obstruction of justice.



Tags Police Headline
Elections 2022: Amichai Chikli disqualified from running on Likud list
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 08:30 PM
More than half the gas has left damaged Nord Stream pipelines
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 06:27 PM
Interior Minister Shaked to expel family of Armon HaNatziv terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 05:24 PM
Military to be deployed near Norway's oil, gas facilities, says PM
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 05:01 PM
Nine Israelis lightly injured in car accident in Moldova
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 03:46 PM
US condemns North Korea ballistic missiles launch
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 03:36 PM
Two wildfire breaks out in northern Israel and Near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 03:34 PM
Ukrainian offensive on Lyman in Donetsk region failed - Defense Ministry
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 01:29 PM
Russia campaign in Ukraine to continue until it controls all Donetsk
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:46 PM
N.Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles - S.Korea military
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:26 PM
Ian strengthens into extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:09 PM
US to continue deepening unofficial ties with Taiwan, Harris says
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 09:43 AM
Gazan arrested by IDF after swimming towards Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 08:02 AM
2 people seriously injured in apartment fire in Ashkelon
By Walla!
09/28/2022 04:35 AM
Israeli youth soccer team advances to Euro Championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2022 11:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by