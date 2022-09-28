The Israel Police Internal affairs department indicted a police officer from Kazrin on Wednesday for blackmail and spreading a video of a sexual nature of a minor, according to an N12 report.

The officer reportedly had sexual relations with the victim and filmed her without her knowledge or consent. The officer then shared the video with a personal friend.

A year later, the victim and the police officer had sexual relations again after which the victim contacted the police officer's girlfriend and told her that he is cheating on her. When the officer found out, he threatened the victim.

The officer will be charged with blackmail, invasion of privacy and obstruction of justice.