Two planes collide while taxiing in UK's Heathrow Airport

Emergency crews rushed to the scene where two aircraft collided on Heathrow Airport's tarmac.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 23:47

Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 00:09
An armed policeman patrols Heathrow Airport, London (photo credit: REUTERS)
An armed policeman patrols Heathrow Airport, London
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Two commercial passenger aircraft crashed into each other at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday night, British media reported.

According to the reports, a Korean Air 777 plane "scrapped" an Icelandair 767 jet while taxiing, according to a Twitter account of someone claiming to be a passenger on the plane.

Emergency vehicles and crews who rushed to the scene were captured by onlookers who shared footage on social media.

More images from the tarmac showed the damage done to the Icelandair aircraft's tail in the incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Heathrow's spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.



