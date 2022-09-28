Two planes collide while taxiing in UK's Heathrow Airport

Two commercial passenger aircraft crashed into each other at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday night, British media reported.

According to the reports, a Korean Air 777 plane "scrapped" an Icelandair 767 jet while taxiing, according to a Twitter account of someone claiming to be a passenger on the plane.

Emergency vehicles and crews who rushed to the scene were captured by onlookers who shared footage on social media.

Is this normal for Heathrow? Got to be 4 or 5 different emergency service vehicle with blue lights flashing on the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/IkNmGkFTC4 — Steve Smith - Broke Britannia (@BrokeBritannia) September 28, 2022

More images from the tarmac showed the damage done to the Icelandair aircraft's tail in the incident.

A Korean B77W cipped an Icelandair B753, Icelandair was waiting for guidance onto stand pic.twitter.com/ww3r74iEL1 — Casey (@CPlanespotting) September 28, 2022

No injuries were reported in the incident, Heathrow's spokesperson said.

This is a developing story.