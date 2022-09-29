The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Body of missing American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found below Nepal peak

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 03:50

 The body of top American mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was found on Wednesday near a 26,700-foot (8,138-meter) mountain peak in Nepal where she went missing earlier this week.

Nelson, 49, was blown off Manaslu, the world's eighth-highest mountain, by a small avalanche on Monday morning Nepal time as she and her partner, Jim Morrison, skiied down from the summit, according to Morrison and her sponsor, The North Face.

"She was swept off her feet and carried down a narrow snow slope down the south side (opposite from climbing route) of the mountain," Morrison said.

Search and rescue teams were unable to find Nelson's body until Wednesday, when Morrison and a sherpa were airlifted to a spot 22,000 feet up the mountain.

"I'm in Kathmandu with her and her spirit," Morrison said in an Instagram post. "My loss is indescribable and I am focused on her children and their steps forward."

Nelson, who grew up in Seattle, was considered one of the top women ski mountaineers in the world. At the time of her death she was living in Telluride, Colorado, with her two sons.

"Today we lost our hero, mentor and our friend," The North Face wrote in a post Twitter. "Hilaree Nelson held a spirit as big as the places she led us to."

Bridge collapses in Brazilian Amazon, 3 killed and up to 15 missing
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:10 AM
Two cross Lebanon border into Israel, detained by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 02:07 AM
Amazon raises wages for warehouse workers
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 12:51 AM
Police officer indicted for spreading a video with a sexual nature
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 08:08 PM
More than half the gas has left damaged Nord Stream pipelines
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 06:27 PM
Interior Minister Shaked to expel family of Armon HaNatziv terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 05:24 PM
Military to be deployed near Norway's oil, gas facilities, says PM
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 05:01 PM
Nine Israelis lightly injured in car accident in Moldova
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 03:46 PM
US condemns North Korea ballistic missiles launch
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 03:36 PM
Two wildfire breaks out in northern Israel and Near Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2022 03:34 PM
Ukrainian offensive on Lyman in Donetsk region failed - Defense Ministry
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 01:29 PM
Russia campaign in Ukraine to continue until it controls all Donetsk
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:46 PM
N.Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles - S.Korea military
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:26 PM
Ian strengthens into extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 12:09 PM
US to continue deepening unofficial ties with Taiwan, Harris says
By REUTERS
09/28/2022 09:43 AM
