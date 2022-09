A fire broke out early on Thursday morning at Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel in Petach Tikva.

The fire, which broke out in the hospital's cardiac surgery department on the fifth floor, caused an emergency evacuation as firefighting forces were rushed to the scene.

The fire most likely occurred due to a short circuit, Israel Fire and Rescue Services said. Firefighting crews gained control of the flames, which were extinguished with no injuries reported.