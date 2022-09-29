Palestinian arrested on suspicion of raping young Israeli woman

A Palestinian was arrested by police on Wednesday on suspicion of raping a young Israeli woman at a beach in Bat Yam last weekend, Hebrew media reported.

Bat Yam police began an investigation upon receiving a complaint regarding the suspected rape.

Police located the suspect, 21, a resident of Bat Yam and lives in the Holon area. He holds permits to enter Israel and was detained by police for questioning.

The police will ask the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Thursday to extend the suspect's detention.