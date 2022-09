Israel is acting on every front to prevent terror, particularly in the West Bank, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday after he met with Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Such activity is necessary to safeguard Israeli citizens so they can continue their normative routines, Lapid said.Bar briefed Lapid on the activities of the security force and said that they should remain in a state of increased readiness.